Violation of dress code, Iranian police active again

Tehran: Police action has started against women who do not cover their heads in public places in Iran. Iranian police have resumed patrolling the streets, launching a crackdown on the growing number of women who don’t cover their heads or veils under the country’s strict dress code.

These reports came at a time when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in custody on September 16, 10 months ago, and a series of protests began.

Mehsa Amini, an Iranian Kurdish citizen, was arrested by the moral police for violating the dress code. The days when the police seemed to be absent. Meanwhile, the authorities took other measures to enforce the law. Cameras were also installed in public places. Now again the police has started rounding up women who do not wear headscarves in public places.

Women’s dress codes have been in force in Iran since the 1979 revolution. The US, UK and European Union have imposed several sanctions on Iran to crack down on the protest movement.

