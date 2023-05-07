Violation of parking is posted “30-second video education” instead of 200 yuan fine? -Social News_China Business Network News

On May 6, Mr. Wang, a citizen of Zhengzhou, discovered that “watching a 30-second video can be exempted from fines” when dealing with traffic violations. After some operations on the “Traffic Management 12123” mobile app, the traffic violations that Mr. Wang violated and posted a few days ago were successfully processed: 0 yuan fine, 0 points.

“It is the first time I have seen ‘video education’ instead of fines, which is very humane.” Mr. Wang also had doubts in addition to being pleasantly surprised. “Whether the replacement fine is a new regulation is not known.

The pictures in this article are all from Top News·Dahe Baoyu Video

Dealing with parking violations, “video education” instead of fines

According to Mr. Wang, on May 5, he went to work near Market Street, Zhongyuan District, Zhengzhou City. When he couldn’t find a parking space, he parked his car on the side of the road. Board stickers. According to regulations, Mr. Wang needs to take the “violation parking notice” to the illegal handling window of the traffic control department in the jurisdiction to inquire and deal with it, or through the “Traffic Management 12123” mobile app to inquire and deal with it.

On May 6, Mr. Wang opened the “Traffic Management 12123” mobile app to deal with the illegal parking, and opened the “Illegal Handling” page to confirm the illegal behavior: “Do not park according to regulations”. However, the difference from before is that a prompt window pops up on the page: “The violation you choose can be exempted from fines after video education. Do you want to go to video education?”

“Will you be able to avoid fines by watching the video?” When encountering such a good thing, Mr. Wang was dubious and followed the prompts step by step. The final result showed that the processing was successful: the punishment was a warning, the fine was 0 yuan, and the score was 0 points.

In the meantime, Mr. Wang watched a 30-second video of a car accident caused by illegal parking.

“I will be fined 200 yuan for violating the parking lot. This is the first time I have seen ‘video education’ instead of a fine. , I don’t meet the conditions. Is it a new rule to replace fines with “video education” this time?

Is “video education” replacing fines a new regulation?

In recent years, the number of motor vehicles in urban areas has increased rapidly, but the allocation of parking spaces is relatively lagging behind. Parking difficulties and too many stickers are often complained by Zhengzhou citizens and netizens. In recent years, the province’s public security traffic control department has introduced a number of humane measures against parking violations, such as “no punishment for minor violations” and “no punishment for first violations”.

On September 30, 2021, the Zhengzhou Municipal Public Security Bureau stated in its reply to the Zhengzhou Municipal People’s Congress “Proposal on Effectively Governing the Grading System of Penalties for Parking Violations in Our City” that according to the spirit of the relevant documents of the Ministry of Public Security and the Provincial Public Security Department, Zhengzhou Traffic Police issued ” Zhengzhou Municipal Public Security Bureau Traffic Police Detachment Improves Law Enforcement “Six Measures” Implementation Plan”, including illegal parking into the “First Illegal Warning List”.

The Traffic Police Corps of the Henan Provincial Public Security Department formulated the “Six Measures” Implementation Plan for the Henan Provincial Traffic Police System to Improve Law Enforcement Work, which clarified the list of “7 kinds of minor violations exempt from punishment”: 1. Motor vehicle spraying, pasting signs or body advertisements affect safety Driving; 2. Items placed in the cab hinder safety; 3. Parts are incomplete; 4. Driving when the doors and compartments are not closed; Passing in the middle of the road; 6. Failure to spray enlarged grades as required; 7. Incomplete trailer parts.

In September 2022, the Henan Provincial Public Security Department researched and formulated the “37 Measures to Serve the “Two Guarantees” and “Ten Strategies” to Help Stabilize the Economic Market”, which pointed out that the 37 measures to help stabilize the economic market will focus on “containment”: Strict but not harsh, wide and orderly, “capacity” has warmth. Promote flexible law enforcement and humane law enforcement. It is also clear that by the end of November 2022, the province’s public security organs will compile and implement a list of administrative law enforcement reduction and exemption items, and announce to the public the situation of “minor non-punishment” and “first violation” for minor traffic violations; Prominent reminders, corrections and educational guidance in illegal parking law enforcement.

On April 23, 2023, the Nanyang City Public Security Traffic Control Department launched the measures of “no punishment for the first violation” of 10 general traffic violations of Nanyang registered vehicles, and the measure of “no punishment for minor violations from other places”.

In addition, cities such as Pingdingshan and Sanmenxia in our province have also launched similar measures.

Then, is the “Traffic Management 12123” mobile app’s introduction of “video education” instead of fines a new regulation? Get a clear answer. However, the reporter’s inquiry found that when car owners in Hunan, Jiangxi and other places recently dealt with parking violations on the “Traffic Management 12123” mobile app, they also encountered “good things” such as “video education” instead of fines. But no official policy has been released.

Relevant industry insiders pointed out that the “Traffic Management 12123” mobile app is the official client of the Ministry of Public Security’s Internet traffic safety comprehensive service management platform, and the release and implementation of new driving control measures are often implemented by the Traffic Management Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security.

Source: Top News·Dahe News Video

