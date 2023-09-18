Violence against police officers in Hamburg has increased | > – News

As of: September 18, 2023 4:37 p.m

The number of attacks on police and rescue workers has increased across Germany and also in Hamburg. This is shown by a survey by the “Editorial Network Germany”. There are repeated attacks on civil servants, especially in St. Pauli and St. Georg.

The Hamburg police registered more than 2,500 attacks on emergency services last year. In most cases, the attackers resisted the officers, hitting or kicking them. 170 times, significantly fewer, police officers were threatened while on duty. Attacks also occur in traffic, like last weekend on Max-Brauer-Allee. There, an 18-year-old hit a police officer and was seriously injured. In addition, the police counted a total of 76 attacks on firefighters and other rescue workers in 2022.

Police: More presence in St. Georg and St. Pauli

Last year, the police showed more presence in the Mitte district – i.e. in St. Georg and St. Pauli – which is probably why there were more attacks on officers there, explained a police spokesman when asked by NDR 90.3 .

Fewer attacks on emergency services in previous years

In the Corona years there were fewer police operations and therefore fewer attacks on emergency services. But even in 2019, before the pandemic, the police counted 697 fewer attacks on officers than in 2022.

