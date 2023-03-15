“Today’s hearings in the commission concluded by Minister Valditara on the issue of contrasting the growing episodes of violence against teachers and school staff represent the fundamental starting point of a process launched within the Culture and Education Commission of the Senate which closely giro will present a shared document to the Minister of Education and Merit to address a problem that has now taken on alarming contours”.

The senator of the Brothers of Italy declares it She Bucalomember of the culture commission of the Senate and head of the School of Fratelli d’Italia.

“The news of the last few months, in fact, is a crescendo of episodes of violence against teachers and beyond. The students are the protagonists, but also the parents who often endorse arrogant and abusive behavior“, goes on.

“Cases, unfortunately not isolated, which are spreading like wildfire and where the institutions have a duty to intervene. First of all by restoring authority to the figure of teachers, often delegitimized and intimidated, on the other by acting on a cultural level on children and families in an attempt to mend that alliance, that pact, which is the basis of every educational project“, conclude.