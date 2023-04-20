Violence against teachers and Ata, the House begins an examination of the bill to tighten penalties. Sasso: “The school must be a safe environment”

The process begins in the Culture Committee of the Chamber of the bill for the protection of the safety of school personnel.

League deputy, Rossano Sasso, group leader of the party in the Commission, declared that the school must be a safe and healthy environment that educates to kindness and respect. However, in recent years, there have been worrying episodes of violence against school staff by students and, in some cases, by their families.

For this reason, the League is working on the draft law in order to increase the penalties for crimes of violence, threats and contempt.

“Violence against teachers must be considered an aggravating circumstance and the law also provides for initiatives to raise awareness on the subject of violence in schools. Furthermore, an Observatory on violence against teachers will be set up which will have the task of monitoring the phenomenon and reporting to Parliament “Sasso explains.

TEXT OF THE PROPOSAL OF LAW