Between benches and workshops, between flash mobs and shows, the Marca turns red for 25 November, the day against violence against women. A problem that shows no sign of stopping and the province of Treviso is mobilizing to raise awareness in the community. It begins on Thursday 24, from 5 to 6 pm, with the flash mob organized by the trade unions in Independence square in Treviso where red and white balloons will be distributed, delegates and general secretaries of Cgil, Cisl and Uil. At 18 the events organized by the Municipality of Treviso: under the Loggia dei Trecento, the project of the sculptor Giorgio Bortoli “Passo di donna” will be presented, which proposes a red décolleté shoe in plywood two meters high to introduce a space for reflection on the female world.

Personal self-defense workshop

Friday at 9 scheduled public meeting “The Narration of violence: the value of words” at Palace of the fourteenth century and sponsored byOrder of Journalists and from Veneto Journalists Syndicate: the coordinator of the Violence Prevention Operative Unit of the Municipality of Treviso Cristina Tonon, the deputy prosecutor of the Republic Francesca Torri, the lawyer of the Media and Minors Committee Iside Campagnola and Monica Andolfatto of the SSGV secretariat intervene.

Thursday 24 the Country municipality will host at Manzoni Theater Cinema the Show “Tutta fault di EvA”, 9 pm, free admission. Tomorrow at 20.45 atStefanini’s audience the show sponsored by Common e Ulss 2 “Scioperina” by Francesca Brotto, the proceeds of which will be donated to the Anti-Violence Centers of the Province of Treviso.

On Friday at 11.30 Ulss 2 inaugurates a red bench in the green area adjacent to the main entrance of theCa’ Foncello Hospital while the Cna Enterprise Woman offers a personal self-defense workshop, entrusted to the marshal on leave of the carabinieri Michele Rizzo, aimed at all women, from 4 to 6 pm, in the headquarters in viale della Repubblica 154, free participation upon registration on cnatreviso.it.

At the theater the drama of feminicides

Thursday at 21 at Binotto theater in Biadene the show “Lamoreviolento. Stories of Femicides”. TO Montebelluna tomorrow at 14.30 a commemoration will be held on the red bench north of the Loggia, the town hall will be illuminated in red, red chairs will be placed in strategic sites of the Municipality, the library offers a bibliography on the fight against violence against women and will update a dedicated shelf. Tomorrow at 20.30 in the great hall of the Ippolito di Cordignano middle school, the municipal administration and the civic library organize the show “Red roses for me. Performative readings, music and singing to reflect together” directed by Antonella Rui.

The Silea civic library, always tomorrow and always at 20.30, will host the screening of the film “The girls of the biblio” by Dimitri Feltrin. TO Vittorio Veneto a bench will be installed as a symbol of the fight against violence in the Val dei Fiori district, at the San Valentino park in Cozzuolo. The inauguration is scheduled for tomorrow at 15.00 with the young local artist Asia Marangon.