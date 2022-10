“He lured me into the room with the excuse of having to give a patient a drip, but it was empty. He locked the door – he says, before pausing to breathe and blink back the tears – It was my last day of practice, I can’t think about it “.

Marta, 20, the nursing student victim of sexual violence that took place on the night between Wednesday and Thursday in an isolated corner of the Urology department of the Umberto I Polyclinic, the largest hospital in Rome, is still very shaken.

The