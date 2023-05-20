Violence escalates in Ecuador: new massacre in coastal town

Quito. Unidentified gunmen killed four people and injured ten others in the coastal city of Manta on Thursday after breaking into the memorial service for a slain police officer. The murders are part of a chain of bloody acts of violence that are shaking the country badly.

On Mother’s Day, May 14, seven people were killed in Quevedo, Los Ríos province, most of them from a family playing cards in a doorway at the time of the attack.

In mid-April, thirty men who authorities say belonged to the Los Tiguerones gang killed nine fishermen who were trying to sell their catch in the port of Esmeraldas. The gang apparently planned through this “demonstration of violence” to take over the port area from another criminal gang, to which some of the fishermen paid protection money. Just hours after the crime, six inmates were found hanged in a Guayaquil prison.

The country’s security minister at the time, Diego Ordoñez, was forced to resign. Interior Minister Juan Zapata admitted that the country is in a crisis of violence. President Lasso had liberalized the carrying of firearms as a protective measure for the population.

The government’s reputation has suffered as a result of the government’s failure to contain the violence, despite the declaration of states of emergency in the provinces of Esmeraldas, Guayas, Los Ríos and Santa Elena in March.

In Ecuador, criminal violence increased by 82 percent between 2021 and 2022, the highest increase in all of Latin America. With 25 deaths per 100,000 people, 4,603 deaths in total, the country has the sixth highest rate of violence in the region.

The government sees the reason for the escalation of violence in the increasing drug trade. In 2022, 201.3 tons of drugs were seized, the second highest number in the country’s history. But she also accuses the previous governments of “deliberately” weakening the army and police.