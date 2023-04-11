Home News Violence in Costa Rica continues to increase during 2023
News

Violence in Costa Rica continues to increase during 2023

by admin
Violence in Costa Rica continues to increase during 2023
Political class The latest

Apr 10, 2023, 22:13 pm

The deputy of the Cyan Bank faction, Christian Guevara, spoke out before the high numbers of homicides that have been reported in the Central American country, violence becoming the main problem of the nation.

“Violence in Costa Rica continues to increase in 2023. It has become the main problem in that country, which was previously the most peaceful in Central America,” said the legislator on his social networks.

Costa Rica is positioned as one of the countries hardest hit by violence and insecurity in the region, significantly increasing its daily murder rates.



Next PostInternational media highlight economic stability in El Salvador

See also  Another Dengue patient in Castelfranco takes the prophylaxis in the street where he lives

You may also like

Spain – Italy, Urso meets the top managers...

Santa Ana Mayor’s Office continues plan for the...

Green train, Councilor Moro: “The Covenant of Mayors...

The ordeal of the peoples of Colombia

Macron, ‘no more vassals of the US, we...

Damián Díaz stands as a figure in the...

Popayán highlighted Easter 2023

Herrieden | Poachers are up to mischief

Exhibitions and open houses as part of the...

Intersection of Galicia, already has a list of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy