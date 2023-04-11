The deputy of the Cyan Bank faction, Christian Guevara, spoke out before the high numbers of homicides that have been reported in the Central American country, violence becoming the main problem of the nation.

“Violence in Costa Rica continues to increase in 2023. It has become the main problem in that country, which was previously the most peaceful in Central America,” said the legislator on his social networks.

Costa Rica is positioned as one of the countries hardest hit by violence and insecurity in the region, significantly increasing its daily murder rates.