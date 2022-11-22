IVREA. Thirty-six house searches, with the notification of as many guarantee information, at the prison of Ivrea and in the homes of the suspects. They took place in the middle of the night, by the staff of the central investigative unit of the penitentiary police, of the provincial command of the Carabinieri of Turin and of the Pef unit of Finance, on the orders of the public prosecutor of Ivrea. There are currently 45 suspects, including members of the penitentiary police, doctors on duty in the prison of Ivrea, as well as pedagogical legal officials and pro-tempore directors: the hypothesized crimes are those of torture with physical and mental violence against numerous detainees, forgery in public deed and related crimes.

The new investigation by the prosecutor concerns numerous facts referring to the years following those investigated by the general prosecutor, and in particular several episodes of the last two years, some even very recent, up until the summer of 2022.

The investigations carried out so far, according to what has been learned from the prosecutor’s office, have made it possible to collect precise and serious objective evidence which has provided a response to the complaints presented to the Ivrea prosecutor’s office over the years, also allowing the identification of the so-called “smooth cell” as well as the so-called “aquarium”, cells in which the inmates were beaten and locked up in solitary confinement without being able to have contact with anyone, not even with their defenders. The crimes were still in progress, a situation which made the intervention of the investigators unavoidable.

The Antigone association also intervenes on the matter. “With these 45 people, there are over 200 prison workers currently under investigation, accused or already final in proceedings that also concern episodes of torture and violence that took place in Italian prisons. A figure that tells us about an obvious problem that is encountered in prisons where, too frequently, facts of this type emerge from north to south – says Patrizio Gonnella, president of Antigone -. The approval of the law on torture, which took place in 2017, certainly had a positive influence on the emergence of these conducted, increasing the inmates’ predisposition to denounce them and the attention that the judiciary places in investigating and prosecuting them.However, what is needed – continues Gonnella – is a prevention activity which should lead to investing resources in the training of prison officers, in building a more relaxed life inside the institutions, with prisoners engaged in activities, which would help to dilute that climate of tension that is recorded and that we see in increasing form also with visits to our observatory. Greater recognition should then be offered to those who, in prison, work in full respect of their duties and the dignity of the person. Which concerns, it must be remembered, the majority of operators”.