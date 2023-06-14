Violence in the Verona police station, by partial admissions agent – Veneto

news-txt”>

Only one of the five policemen arrested in Verona for alleged torture spoke this morning, during the guarantee interrogations before the Gip Livia Magri. We are talking about Roberto Da Rold, who claimed to have reacted to a ‘provocation’ of the arrested person. The other agents exercised their right not to answer; for Federico Tomaselli, defended by the lawyers Stefano Casali and Michele Masso, a defense brief has been announced.

In addition to the five this morning, the investigating judge will also hear the other 17 agents under investigation, for whom the magistrates had requested the issuance of disciplinary measures. He had reacted with a violent gesture, “to a spit”, Roberto Da Rold, the only one of the 5 policemen arrested for the alleged violence in the ‘aquarium’ of the Verona Police Headquarters to have responded to the investigating judge today. An hour and a half interrogation, in which – lawyer Massimo Dal Ben explains – the agent made “partial admissions, contextualized the situations for which he is being investigated, reducing the torture allegations”. The lawyer has asked for the revocation, or the mitigation of the restrictive measure, for his client. “From Rold – he adds – he has 23 years of service behind him for the Volanti team, only with praise, never a dispute”