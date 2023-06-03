Violence on ex-wife: new charges for Omar

He got into trouble again, with accusations of violence and threats against his ex-wife and mistreatment in the family of which even a young daughter would have been the victim. Omar Favaro, convicted with his then girlfriend Erika De Nardo for the crime of Novi Ligure (Alessandria) in February 2001, when the girl’s mother and little brother were stabbed to death in a villa in the Lodolino district. The case was reported today by the newspaper The Republic.

Favaro, who was a minor at the time of the crime and is now 40, was accused by the Prosecutor of Ivrea (Turin) for episodes that occurred before 2022, especially at the time of the Covid restrictions.

After having suffered threats and violence, his wife, from whom he is now separated, turned to the carabinieri. The Ivrea prosecutor’s office has requested a precautionary measure which, however, the investigating judge has not granted, the case is now on the table of the Review Court, the investigations continue.

The lawyer: slanderous accusations

Lorenzo Repetti, the lawyer who had followed Omar for the Novi crime, assists him again: “His past – says the lawyer, interviewed by Republic – has nothing to do with it but continues to persecute him and must not be exploited as instead we are trying to do in an affair that happens to be born during a separation lawsuit where the custody of the daughter is under discussion”.