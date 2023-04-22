VIOLENCE STAINS SPORTS

By: Faiver Eduardo Hoyos

What has been happening recently in Colombian Professional Soccer is a shame. We are very far from living again those days of joy in the different stadiums of the country; where peace was breathed and could be shared with the family, while the team of our loves was encouraged with feeling.

It is worrying that violence and the lack of civic culture have escalated to levels that have permeated sports. In less than two years, about 8 sensitive cases of violence have been filed at the FPC. Only in the first 4 months of 2023, unfortunate and reprehensible episodes have occurred from every point of view.

Let’s not forget that in February, the player Daniel Cataño was attacked in Ibagué by a “fan” of Deportes Tolima. His greatest punishment was a police subpoena, and contrary to what public opinion believed, this vandal was awarded fame and national recognition, motivating others to carry out this type of act later.

Recently the levels of violence and intolerance in the stadiums of Colombia increased considerably. They went from insults and grievances to physical attacks. What happened in the city of Medellín, between some members of the “barra” brava of Los del Sur de Nacional and the public force is an inadmissible fact.

In addition to the clashes that took place at the Atanasio Girardot, what is a shouting secret was revealed: the juicy business that exists between the barras bravas and the clubs. A situation that is not only happening in our country, but that is beginning to hit rock bottom, due to the history of violence that we have experienced recently as a result of the breakdown of relations between fans and directives.

Once again, the lack of guarantees and the fragility of our legal system meant that there were no more responsible, and on the contrary, the statements of the Mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero, who emphatically blamed the club above the responsibility they could be, would be unfortunate. have those bandits disguised as fans.

Everything that is not corrected is repeated. This is how it happened in Manizales, when furious “fans” of Once Caldas invaded the field and attacked players from the white team for poor results. Where did they believe the story, that a group of vandals can demand and impose conditions within the teams to the point of having the right to mistreat the person?

It is important that the different institutions put a magnifying glass on these dark episodes that have once again stained Colombian sports and take once and for all more drastic sanctions against the violent. It is necessary that the Congress of the Republic legislate less flexible laws that allow the prosecution of those responsible for generating chaos and terror in the different sports arenas.

From this space the invitation is for us to live sport in peace. Let’s not allow a handful of criminals who call themselves fans, continue to tarnish the joy of football. It is urgent that measures be implemented that go hand in hand with technology to individually identify those responsible who, protected under the shield of a shirt, believe they have a license to continue sowing violence in stadiums. It is urgent that we return to restore tranquility and that those spaces are again to share with family and friends.