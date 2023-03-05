At just 16 years old, Juanita Acosta received the strongest blow she has suffered in her life. She was preparing to go to dance class when they received a call at her house informing them that her father, Álvaro Acosta, had been murdered. It was the 90s in Cali, where, according to Juana herself, “life was worthless.” The murder went unpunished and without justice, as in so many other cases.

Almost thirty years after that tragic event, Juana has decided to turn that terrible episode into a play that mixes dance with acting and revolves around forgiveness, which is why the play could not have another name.

This project is the most personal of her artistic career, which has been overwhelmingly successful in theaters throughout Spain and which, after the European tour, will be the first time that the public from Cali will be able to see her live at the Jorge Isaacs Theater in a exclusive function.

“My father was murdered. Violence imposed his law by stealing my desire to live, to feel, to dance. This is the testimonial starting point of this show where unanswered questions, the search for meaning in the face of what has no name and the need to let go of pain, are a vehicle to recognize our shared humanity in all its light and shadow. These are Juana’s words to refer to her work in which the award-winning Spanish dancer Chevi Muraday also participates.

30 years after this tragic episode that splits your life in two What does it mean to return to Cali?

For me it was essential to present the work in Cali, which is the place of origin, here is my family, friends and this will be a very emotional and very special performance. But it started here and it was important to close here.

What is El Perdon like?

It is a show that moves from beginning to end. In addition to being very beautiful, it is a black box where the same elements are always present, but it is a work in which I levitate because it is a sample of everything I have had to take off, a lot of weight has been forgiven.

There is something very special in the work and it is how beauty and violence are opposed and the mixture of all that makes it strong and impressive for the viewer and touches the hearts of the public.

How has the public feedback been?

I give it my all, it is a work of enormous physical and emotional demand. But all that I deliver I also receive from the public, it’s crazy that no matter where I present it, people wait for us to thank us, to come up to hug, thank, to show us how they connected with the piece.

When will the play be presented?

It will be on March 14 at the Teatro Colón. the tickets will be in Colboletos

