Rockets, firecrackers, paper bombs and stones. The investigators of the Digos of the police are working to identify the group of hooded people who yesterday afternoon for a few hours launched everything against the police, after the No Tav march in Val di Susa, organized as part of the Alta Felicità Festival . The demonstrators targeted the construction site for the works of the new autoport of Susa, a work connected to the Turin-Lyon, in San Didero, causing a dozen injured among the police.

The work to identify them continues by viewing the videos not only of the riots, but also of the march, without excluding the presence of militants from social centers from other regions who arrived for the march, which is reported to have been organized without warning. And he sees among the main promoters the Askatasuna of Turin, a point of reference for other antagonistic realities.

For those conducting the investigations behind the riots there would be the direction of the Turin social center and they would have been premeditated. According to an initial reconstruction, the procession immediately headed to the wooded area where the construction site borders the A32 motorway. A fact that for the investigators implies both a knowledge of the places and the premeditation of violent actions.

In addition, to what is learned, slingshots and tubes were also used to attack the law enforcement agencies to fire the rockets. Some of the same tools that are indicated in the papers that have led in recent days, among other things, to the indictment of 28 leaders and activists of the Askatasuna social center in Turin, of which 16 for criminal association. Tools that, as it transpires, the antagonists would have studied and on some occasions also used in No Tav events in Val di Susa.

Meanwhile, the social center, in a video entitled “Association to resist”, published on social media, talks about “the legal, repressive apparatus that moves to prepare the landing strip for politics”, just as the next day is on the calendar in a session of the Commission the analysis of a motion for the eviction.