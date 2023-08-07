violent assault on a well-known supermarket in Neiva

A renowned supermarket located in the 20 de Julio neighborhood, in the city of Neiva, was the scene of a violent assault. Three people were injured during the dangerous situation.

According to preliminary reports, several armed individuals wearing helmets entered one of the offices of a well-known supermarket and intimidated the cashiers with firearms. In an act of extreme violence, they brutally beat the workers and proceeded to steal money from the cash registers.

Even the store guard was also a victim of the attackers, who attacked him in the midst of the insecurity situation.

One of the cashiers was the one who was most affected during the assault, receiving a strong blow to the head that left her shocked and injured.

The community of the 20 de Julio and 7 de Agosto neighborhood, as well as neighboring sectors, such as Monserrate and El Jardín, have expressed great concern about the insecurity that has occurred. The insecurity situation has generated a clamor for a greater police presence in the area to guarantee the tranquility and safety of citizens.

It may interest you: Crime in the municipality of Campoalegre, Huila

Local authorities are working hard to investigate the case and have tightened security measures in the area. It is hoped that citizen collaboration can provide crucial clues to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

The Community hopes that the action of the authorities will allow the criminals to be captured and peace restored in the affected area.

On social networks, several videos circulated minutes after the violent assault, where the anguish of the people who were there and the attacks suffered by the employees can be evidenced.

Authorities will also analyze the security cameras both in the place and in nearby sectors in order to identify the criminals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

