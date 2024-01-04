Violent attack on judge during sentencing in Las Vegas | News from Mexico

Man Attacks Judge During Sentencing in Clark County Court

In a shocking and disturbing incident, 30-year-old Deobra Redden launched a violent attack on Clark County District Judge Mary Kay Holthus during his sentencing for a charge of attempted assault causing serious bodily injury. The incident, which was captured on video, shows Redden insulting the judge, lunging at her, and ultimately attacking her.

The attack occurred at approximately 11 a.m., prompting the intervention of several individuals to subdue Redden before knocking him to the ground. An alarm sounded for several minutes, alerting others present in the courtroom.

Before the attack, Redden had expressed that he was in a better state of mind and had a strong support system and a new job. His attorney had requested probation, citing his treatment for mental health problems. However, Judge Holthus decided it was time to try something different.

This was not Redden’s first brush with the law. He had previously threatened to “break kneecaps” in April, causing serious injuries, and in May, another judge ordered a competency evaluation for him. After pleading competent in October, Redden pleaded guilty in November, but an arrest warrant was issued in December after he failed to appear in court.

Despite the attack, Judge Holthus is reportedly fine, while a bailiff was injured during the intervention. Video of the incident has gone viral on social media, raising concerns about court security and the handling of sensitive cases.

In response to the incident, Clark County authorities are reviewing courthouse security protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future. Judge Holthus, who previously worked in the U.S. Attorney’s Office Clark County District attending cases of domestic violence and sexual assault, was visibly affected by the attack.

An investigation is underway to determine the reasons behind this violent attack as the community grapples with the implications of this disturbing event.

Share this: Facebook

X

