Lively night on the embankment of Piazza Libertà. At about 4.30 on Thursday a group of young people, boys and girls, apparently minors, passed from words to hands. Some citizens living in the area photographed and filmed the brawl that lasted a couple of minutes.

In the end, between screams, shoves, punches and kicks a boy remained on the ground. It is not known whether he has returned home on his own two feet. What is certain is that such episodes worry more every day.