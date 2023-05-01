Violent clashes in France during Labor Day

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of France on May 1 to protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform. Police fired tear gas at the Labor Day demonstration as protesters clashed with security forces across France. Macron signed a law last month to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, despite months of strikes against the bill.

Unions expected a large turnout across the country to further unsettle Macron, who was met with criticism and jeers as he toured the country seeking to defend reforms and relaunch his second term. At least 108 police officers were injured and 291 people arrested across France as violence broke out in several cities on the sidelines of major union marches.

The Interior Ministry reported that 782,000 people protested across France, including 112,000 in Paris alone.

In addition, France’s current interior minister, Gérald Moussa Darmanin, condemned the protesters he described as far-left, known as “black blocs”, saying they numbered around 2,000 in Paris and another 1,000 in Lyon. He urged that “those who attacked the police and public property be severely punished.”

In Paris, radical protesters hurled projectiles at police and smashed windows of businesses including banks and real estate agencies, as security forces responded with tear gas and water cannons.

In other cities in France, there were also tensions and scenes of violence. In Nantes, protesters smashed the windows of the Uniqlo clothing store. In Lyon, four cars were set on fire, while in Marseille, protesters briefly occupied the luxurious InterContinental hotel.

“In many cities in France, this May Day was a moment of responsible mobilization and commitment. Scenes of violence on the sidelines of demonstrations are even more unacceptable.” wrote the prime minister Elisabeth Borne on Twitter.

During the May Day celebration, participation in the protests was remarkably high compared to the previous year. However, attendance at the demonstrations was lower compared to the largest protests France has seen this year, which were held against the pension reform pushed by President Emmanuel Macron.

Since mid-January, France has witnessed a series of strikes and protests across the country, some of which have turned violent, in response to the government’s proposed changes to the pension system.

According to the CGT union, 2.3 million protesters came out across France, including 550,000 in the capital.

Sophie Binet, leader of the far-left CGT union, said the pension reform had isolated Macron. “The executive cannot govern without the support of its people”, Binet said before the Paris protest, adding that his union had not yet decided on talks with the government on other labor-related issues in the coming weeks.

Laurent Berger, head of the reformist CFDT union, said the Macron government had turned a deaf ear to the demands of one of the most powerful social movements in decades.

Berger also said his union was open to discussions with the government and rejected suggestions that a rare alliance between the main unions was being tested now that the pension bill had become law. “We must put other proposals on wages and working conditions on the table,” declared to BFM TV.

Environmental group Extinction Rebellion sprayed orange and pink paint on the glass facade of the Louis Vuitton Foundation, an art museum in Paris, while another group did the same for the Ministry of Justice, located in Place Vendôme.

According to the Extinction Rebellion spokesman, the action was a way of criticizing the LVMH group, to which Louis Vuitton belongs, for its alleged practice of “fiscal optimization.”

“In this social context in which there are French people who give up one meal a day due to inflation, the health of large groups is indecent,” justified the spokesman for environmentalists.

On the other hand, the spokesman stated that they supported the wage and social demands of the unions, in reference to the May 1 demonstration in Paris for International Workers’ Day.