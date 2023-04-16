Violent crime in the Czech Republic claimed four lives

It was a violent crime, said a spokesman on Sunday. The alleged male perpetrator was also found dead near the site. The act in the municipality of Olsovec therefore took place late on Saturday evening.
“A Tremendous Tragedy”
According to the CTK agency, community leader Antonin Folter spoke of an “enormous tragedy” for the small town of around 500 inhabitants. According to media reports, it should be a relationship act. Police have not released any information about the victims or the circumstances of their deaths. The homicide squad began an investigation.
