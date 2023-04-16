Home » Violent crime in the Czech Republic claimed four lives
News

Violent crime in the Czech Republic claimed four lives

by admin
Violent crime in the Czech Republic claimed four lives

It was a violent crime, said a spokesman on Sunday. The alleged male perpetrator was also found dead near the site. The act in the municipality of Olsovec therefore took place late on Saturday evening.

“A Tremendous Tragedy”

According to the CTK agency, community leader Antonin Folter spoke of an “enormous tragedy” for the small town of around 500 inhabitants. According to media reports, it should be a relationship act. Police have not released any information about the victims or the circumstances of their deaths. The homicide squad began an investigation.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Covid-19: China-Vietnam border crossings are severely blocked, Vietnam’s agricultural exports suffer heavy losses, calls for deregulation-BBC News

You may also like

The courage to think freely and risky is...

Costa Rica registers 252 homicides in the first...

FARC dissidence invites the ELN to “put an...

Moderna and Merck Announce mRNA-4157 (V940), an Investigational...

Cumbayá vs Gualaceo SC sixth date leaguepro

Colombians and Venezuelans led asylum applications in Spain...

18-year-old out of danger after a knife attack...

Ecuador’s GDP will grow 2.9% in 2023 and...

In Pitalito, a man was held for the...

“One of the worst”: Modrić nightmare Orsato whistles...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy