This morning in San Rafael a dismembered body was found and at noon in the Potosí sector a citizen was shot dead.

Esmeraldas is going through difficult times where hired assassins are the order of the day, even when it is under a state of emergency, but this has not been enough to stop the wave of insecurity that Esmeraldeños experience every day.

On the morning of this Wednesday in the San Rafael Valley sector, a dismembered citizen was found in a jute sack.

The residents notified the authorities, and national police and legal medicine personnel arrived at the place, who after cordoning off the place, carried out the removal of the body.

It is expected that the forensic science department can carry out the corresponding analyzes to find the identification of the unfortunate man.

Shot in the city center

Another victim of assassination is a young man who worked in a tinted store in the Potosí area around noon on Wednesday, March 8. The victim was known as Warin.

The hit men arrived at the place where the deceased man worked, firing several shots at him that left him lying on the road in the middle of his own blood.

The ambulance transferred the lifeless body to the morgue, later the criminal personnel arrived to collect the ballistic evidence from the scene.