Violent Friday in Arauca: a young woman was murdered and a businessman was kidnapped

On Friday, July 21, three violent actions marked the department of Arauca: the car bomb in the area of ​​the Naranjitos checkpoint, the homicide of a young woman, and the kidnapping of three people.

The first event occurred in the morning, when a young woman, identified as Diana Ramírez, was killed with three shots to the head, on the road that leads from Tamacay to the El Botalón town center, at the height of the sector known as Las Tres Cruces, in the jurisdiction of the municipality of Tame.

Her family denounced that the young woman had been in the power of an illegal group for several days and asked the authorities for justice in the crime, since she was allegedly kidnapped as a minor and would have served 18 years in captivity.

It transpired that relatives and staff of a funeral home went to the place to transfer the body.

kidnapped businessman

Likewise, the kidnapping of Omer Navarro Baza was denounced, who was at his home located in the 20 de Julio neighborhood, in the urban perimeter of the municipality of Arauquita, when armed men arrived at the place and under threat forced him to leave with them, without his situation being known to date.

It turned out that the victim of this kidnapping would be a professional electrician and owner of the Elacomett firm.

