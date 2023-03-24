Home News Violent protests in France postpone the visit of Carlos III
News

Violent protests in France postpone the visit of Carlos III

by admin
Violent protests in France postpone the visit of Carlos III

Violent protests in France against an unpopular pension reform forced the postponement of a visit by King Charles III at the request of Liberal President Emmanuel Macron, who on Friday rejected a union call to “pause” his project.

«We would not be serious and would err on the side of common sense, if we propose to the king and queen consort [Camila] come for a state visit in the midst of the demonstrations,” Macron said at a press conference in Brussels, at the end of a European summit.

After a conversation in the morning between the two heads of state, London and Paris made the decision to postpone the visit that was scheduled from Sunday to Wednesday and which, according to Macron, could take place at the “beginning of summer” when the situation calms down.

Buckingham Palace has already announced that the royal couple “looks forward with great interest to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found.” Carlos III nevertheless maintained the stage in Germany of what is his first trip as king.

The call by the unions for new protests on Tuesday against the pension reform caused the cancellation of this visit, especially when the mobilization on Thursday left images of violence and disturbances throughout the country.

Radical protesters even set fire to the access to the Bordeaux mayor’s office (southwest), a city that Carlos III and Camila were to visit on Tuesday. A tribute at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris and a dinner at the Palace of Versailles completed the agenda.

See also  How to improve the quality of life of our pets?

The opposition reacted quickly to the announcement. The rightist Éric Ciotti criticized that the government “is not capable of guaranteeing the security of a head of state” and the leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon celebrated that “popular censorship” ended “the dinner of kings in Versailles.”

You may also like

AMD unveils new details on FSR 3, aims...

Massive protests in France force the cancellation of...

Fear of default by European banks drags stocks

Teachers and principals attacked, Valditara: “Worrying escalation, but...

One injured in a serious traffic accident in...

Suspend arrest warrants against FARC dissident negotiators

“We wanted Keanu Reeves to be like Gene...

Boyacá Police published poster of the most wanted...

Anarchist procession tomorrow, checks already in place in...

El Salvador expects the arrival of 78,000 visitors...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy