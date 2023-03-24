Violent protests in France against an unpopular pension reform forced the postponement of a visit by King Charles III at the request of Liberal President Emmanuel Macron, who on Friday rejected a union call to “pause” his project.

«We would not be serious and would err on the side of common sense, if we propose to the king and queen consort [Camila] come for a state visit in the midst of the demonstrations,” Macron said at a press conference in Brussels, at the end of a European summit.

After a conversation in the morning between the two heads of state, London and Paris made the decision to postpone the visit that was scheduled from Sunday to Wednesday and which, according to Macron, could take place at the “beginning of summer” when the situation calms down.

Buckingham Palace has already announced that the royal couple “looks forward with great interest to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found.” Carlos III nevertheless maintained the stage in Germany of what is his first trip as king.

The call by the unions for new protests on Tuesday against the pension reform caused the cancellation of this visit, especially when the mobilization on Thursday left images of violence and disturbances throughout the country.

Radical protesters even set fire to the access to the Bordeaux mayor’s office (southwest), a city that Carlos III and Camila were to visit on Tuesday. A tribute at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris and a dinner at the Palace of Versailles completed the agenda.

The opposition reacted quickly to the announcement. The rightist Éric Ciotti criticized that the government “is not capable of guaranteeing the security of a head of state” and the leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon celebrated that “popular censorship” ended “the dinner of kings in Versailles.”