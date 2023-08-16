Viral Apology: Woman Who Yelled About ‘Not Real’ Passenger on Flight Expresses Remorse

Woman apologizes publicly for viral outburst on American Airlines flight

Dallas, Texas – The woman who gained internet fame after a video of her yelling about a passenger she claimed was “not” “real” on an American Airlines flight went viral, has issued a public apology for her behavior.

Tiffany Gomas, a 38-year-old marketing executive residing in Dallas, shared an apology video through TMZ, expressing remorse for her use of profanity and her “unacceptable” actions towards fellow passengers. Gomas, who introduced herself as “Tiffany Gomas, probably better known as the ‘crazy plane lady,'” acknowledged the appropriateness of the nickname she had earned.

In the video, Gomas took full responsibility for her actions, stating that her behavior was completely unacceptable, regardless of her emotional state. She specifically apologized for her use of profanity, especially to passengers who were accompanied by children, as she recognized the difficulty it might have caused in explaining the incident to their young ones.

Reflecting on the impact of her viral fame, Gomas admitted that while some of the memes and humor circulating online had been enjoyable, the intrusive and cruel aspects of the experience were overwhelming. She expressed gratitude for the support of her friends and family, describing them as “loyal to die” and acknowledging that she doesn’t know what she did to deserve them.

In the apology video, Gomas appeared emotional, struggling to speak at times as tears welled in her eyes. She expressed her hope of using this experience to drive positive change in the world and asked for forgiveness so she could move forward with her life.

Gomas broke her silence about the viral video in an interview with the Daily Mail at her home in the Lakewood neighborhood of Dallas. She shared that her life had spiraled out of control since the video spread on social media, with the unwanted attention being terrifying. Gomas mentioned being subjected to intense scrutiny, claiming that her house and neighbors were being monitored, and her mail was being snooped through. However, she did not specify who was behind these actions.

The original video captured Gomas angrily shouting at fellow passengers, proclaiming her intention to leave the plane and asserting that a specific passenger was “not real.” Her outburst raised concerns among flight attendants, leading them to request a recheck of the plane. As a result, some passengers were forced to disembark and go through security again.

When Gomas attempted to reboard the plane, she allegedly became upset with TSA personnel and refused to cooperate with the Dallas-Fort Worth Department of Public Safety. Consequently, she received a verbal notice of a potential criminal violation.

American Airlines confirmed the incident involving a “disputed customer” and subsequently, Gomas made her social media accounts private or deleted them. However, she has since reopened her Twitter and Instagram accounts, where she shared the apology video.

In a tweet, Gomas referred to the incident as her “worst moment” and expressed her desire to use the experience to promote positive mental health and make a difference.

As Gomas takes steps towards redemption and personal growth, the impact of her viral outburst continues to reverberate across social media platforms.

