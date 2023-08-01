Viral emotional video of a Delhi vegetable vendor crying helpless and crying over the skyrocketing prices of tomatoes

Look into the laughing eyes

A tear must be hidden somewhere

Helpless and crying over the skyrocketing prices of tomatoes

Delhi vegetable vendor’s viral emotional video topic debate

Along with religious hatred in the country, inflation, unemployment and decrease in income are at their peak. Tomato, which is usually sold for two to five rupees per kg, which is considered important for every handi, is now far from the reach of the poor and the middle class. Tomatoes in different cities of the country for two days 200 Rs Per kg is being sold. The current month of July has passed in the price of tomato. Neither the central government seems ready to pay attention to the prevention of this astonishing increase in the prices of tomatoes and the state governments seem unable to take any action. !!

The Chief Minister of Assam said that Mian Muslim is responsible for this, while a woman minister of Uttar Pradesh advised the people to stop eating tomatoes and grow them at home. Its representatives are tweeting that it is not surprising that tomato prices increase every year during the rainy season. Hours are being spent!!

Tomato prices in recent weeks 440 percent The increase has added to many problems already faced by traders and consumers.

Inflation, unemployment and reduction in source of income have reduced the size of table and dining table in many homes. From kitchen gas to tomatoes and from cumin to edible oil, the common man is worried. I emboldened the people by saying that if there were old governments today, the price of pulses per kg 500Rs and milk per litre 300 RsIt would be sold.

In the same period, the famous media organization Llantop Lallantop# A video and its small clips have gone viral like a tsunami on all social media platforms for the past two, three days. The eyes of even a hard hearted person will become moist after seeing it. This video has really moistened the eyes of every person who has the pain of humanity. Most of the social media users say that this is the pain of every other human being today. Whether it is related to any religion and caste!!

During the rising price of tomatoes in the markets and markets of the country, this viral video shows the helplessness, helplessness, deprivation and poverty of a vegetable vendor in the Azadpur market of Delhi. He is completely unable to buy them and sell them in the market because of the prices. When asked about not buying tomatoes to sell at Thila Bundi, the vegetable seller tells this reporter Bhanu Kumar Jha that “We are not even sure at what price we can sell them.” Whether they will be able to or not. If they become soft in the rain, then we will suffer.”

From this video of this vegetable seller, it can be felt that how much the price of vegetables and other items has affected the common people.

In this heart-wrenching video clip, captured suddenly by Linntop reporter Bhanu Kumarjha, the vegetable vendor can be seen speaking with a faint smile, then turning his face away with his throat strained for a few moments. The shocking silence and the sight of her crying and wiping her eyes with a handkerchief has made the eyes of the viewers moist.

While talking to the reporter, this vegetable seller named Rameshwar says that “Tomatoes are very expensive, I don’t have enough money to buy them. As soon as the sentence “I don’t have enough money” is uttered by Rameshwar’s tongue, his eyes immediately burst into tears. He leaves. Then tears come out of his eyes. On which the reporter ties him up. Then Rameshwar says that “the price of other vegetables has also increased. Everything is getting expensive.”

Rameshwar tells the reporter Keswal that he lives in a rented house in Jahangirpuri. When the reporter asks him how much the house rent is, he says that 4 thousand rupeesThen the reporter asks how much do you do daily? Holding back his tears from a sore throat, Rameshwar says that every day 100 Rs And never anything.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, has sparked a heated debate. Many say, “It shows the current situation that common people are facing.”

This One minute 36 seconds While tweeting a part of the video, Rahul Gandhi wrote that “The country is being divided into two classes! On the one hand, there are powerful people protecting the power, on whose signals the country’s policies are being made. And on the other side is the common Indian, from whose reach even basic things like vegetables are getting removed. We have to bridge the widening gulf between the rich and the poor and wipe away those tears.”

The country is being divided into two classes! On one hand, there are powerful people who have protected power, on whose instructions the policies of the country are being made. And on the other side is the common Indian, from whose reach even basic things like vegetables are going away. We have to fill this growing gap between rich and poor, wipe these tears… pic.twitter.com/zvJb0lZyyi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 28, 2023

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted the video of the vegetable vendor and wrote that “The ruling party members are making noise in the parliament without any issue. The Prime Minister is showing the new green garden. The media channels are not talking about the problems of the people during the government. In all of them, no one cares about the sufferings and pains of the common people who are struggling with inflation and declining income. Our politics is an attempt to share the suffering of the common people. Is.”

The MPs of the ruling party are shouting in Parliament without any issue. Prime Minister is showing new vegetable gardens. Media channels have remained the horn of the government far away from the issues of the public. In all this, no one is caring about the pain and sobs of the common people while battling with inflation and decreasing income. pic.twitter.com/d62G1cEIi6 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 28, 2023

Renowned journalist Rajdeep Sir Desai tweeted on Sunday, “All weekend I have been thinking about this man. We are trying to find him and hopefully help him.” India is one at a fast pace, the other is lagging behind. Hopefully one day we can close the gap a bit and create a more equal society.”

All weekend I have thought of this man: we are trying to track him and hopefully help him. There are ‘two’ Indias: one on the fast track, the other left way behind. Hope one day we can bridge the gap a bit and have a more equal society. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0t1OMPeGNU — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 30, 2023

After watching this video, it becomes our duty to identify these faces around us and help them properly. So that such people can support themselves and their families in a dignified manner by doing their own small business. They don’t even spread, but there is definitely a smile on their faces. According to Javed Akhtar

