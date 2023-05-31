Virgin of Charity will visit Gonzanamá – breaking latest news



Pilgrimage of the Virgin of Charity from Changaimina to Gonzanamá.

The pilgrimage of the Virgin of Charity, from the Changaimina parish, is a religious tradition for its inhabitants. This weekend he will arrive at the Sanctuary of the Lord of Good Success in Gonzanamá and will remain for a period of 8 days, then he will return to his town.

Route

July and August are the months that celebrate the Virgen de la Caridad originally from Changaimina —who is venerated by thousands of faithful from neighboring cantons—.

Haydee Camacho Veintimilla, president of the Changaimina Parish Government, told Diario Crónica that this pilgrimage is a preview of the religious activities in her honor. “They will begin at 7:00 a.m. this Saturday, June 3, 2023, with the Eucharist, then the pilgrimage. They will make several stops: in the Chiriguala sector they will perform a mass, in the same way in Luginuma and finally the Sanctuary of the Lord of Good Success. His arrival would be at approximately 3:00 p.m. ”, she mentioned.

He added that the devotion to the image grows with the passing of the years and the pilgrimage in the same way, therefore, they have everything prepared with the relief agencies to provide care to the walkers.

Devotion

Hundreds of people walk next to the Virgin; and Delia Cartuche is one of them. She told this media outlet that she has been doing it for more than 2 decades. “She (Virgin) is very miraculous and our family thanks her for several favors,” she said.

He affirmed that the locals always ask him to eradicate pests, bless the crops, health in families, bread for the home, work, security, among others, which are fulfilled.

Fiestas

The president of the Changaimina Parish Government indicated that the festivities in honor of the Virgen de la Caridad are in August, starting on July 21 with the novena, the livestock fair on August 4, where the best specimens of cattle will be exhibited. And they culminate on 05 —with the Eucharist of parties and the bazaar. (YO)

Given

They estimate that around 2,000 people walk next to the Virgin.