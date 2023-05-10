Home » Virginia von Fuerstenberg died in Merano – breaking latest news
Virginia Maria Clara von Fuerstenberg died, probably falling from a high floor of the Hotel Palace in Merano. The body of the 48-year-old was found this morning on the terrace on the first floor of the hotel. The news from Rai Alto Adige was confirmed to ANSA. The artist and stylist, daughter of Elisabetta Guarnati and Sebastian Egon von Fuerstenberg and granddaughter of Gianni Agnelli, had disappeared last February but then she had returned home.

