Virginio Rognoni, one of the best-known Italian politicians of the second half of the twentieth century, died last night in his home in Pavia. Rognoni, who had turned 98 on 5 August, died in his sleep. Lecturer at the Faculty of Law of the University of Pavia, he was a leading figure in the DC.

Historical exponent of the Christian Democracy, at the helm of the Ministry of the Interior consecutively from 1978 to 1983, after Cossiga’s resignation at the end of the tragic epilogue of the kidnapping of Aldo Moro, Virginio Rognoni died today in Pavia, at the age of 98. . A leading exponent of the DC, a man on the left of the party, close to Zaccagnini, a convinced supporter of the secularism of politics, he was then critical of the leadership of De Mita and of the politics of the pentapartite, then joining the democratic party and becoming vice president of the CSM. Rognoni was born in Corsico, in the province of Milan on 5 August 1944, a student of the prestigious Ghislieri college, after graduating in law in 1947 and his experience as a scholar at Yale University, in the USA, he embarked on an academic career, becoming Professor of Institutions of procedural law in Pavia. After the political ranks, as a scudocrociato administrator at the Municipality of Pavia, in the 60s, Rognoni, in 1968, arrives in Montecitorio, where he will sit continuously in the benches of the DC, until 1994. Many government posts: from 1978 to 1983 he State Minister of the Interior in the executive directors Andreotti, Cossiga, Forlani, Spadolini and Fanfani. Heir to the Viminale of Francesco Cossiga, it is he who leads the Ministry of the Interior in the bloodiest phase of the fight against terrorism, immediately after the end of Aldo Moro, killed by the Br.

At the Viminale there will be five years full of events and also of controversial episodes, from the accusations against the anti-terrorism forces for the alleged tortures to the kidnappers of the NATO general, the American James Lee Dozier, to the story of the flight to France of Marco Donat Cattin, son by the Minister of Labor, Carlo, accused of armed gang and terrorism, to authorize, by Rognoni, the publication of the Moro memorial found in via Montenevoso. Rognoni, was at the Viminale during the tragic summer of 1980, marked by the massacres of Ustica and the Bologna station. As a minister he was also involved in the fight against organized crime. As owner of the Interior Ministry he signs, with Pio La Torre, the Law 646 which brings the crime of ‘mafia association’ into the penal code and – on the recommendation of Falcone and Borsellino – introduces the measure of the seizure of assets for the mafia. Minister of Grace and Justice in 1987 in the Craxi and Fanfani governments. Defense Minister in the sixth and seventh Andreotti government, between 1990 and 1992. Commitment, the latter, which drew harsh criticism from the left of the DC on him.

With the season of ‘Clean Hands’ and the decline of the parties of the first republic, in the face of the Christian Democratic diaspora, Rognoni follows Martinazzoli by joining the Italian popular party. He is among the twelve ‘wise men’ who wrote the Olive Tree Manifesto in 2007, finally joining the Democratic Party. Between 2002 and 2006, Rognoni held the position of vice president and subsequently member of the Superior Council of the Judiciary. A fan of Juventus, a team for which he never lost a match, he once said: “Juventus has always won, it is the party of the relative majority, the team that has the most consensus, the ruling party”.

«I hear the news of the death of Virginio Rognoni, always a positive protagonist of many important seasons in the institutional life of our country. A great friend and a point of reference. An affectionate hug to his family », writes the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta on Twitter.