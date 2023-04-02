Solomon Garcia Cordoba.

Afterr Salomon Garcia Cordoba. March 2023.

This time it was in Viroviro, a township in the municipality of Río Iró, where the health brigade was held, under the alliance between the Quibdó Monarca Lions Club and the IPS Medi Chocó, on Saturday, March 25.

According to research by Dr. Libardo Arriaga Copete, he found that Manuel María Mallarino was probably born in Viroviro in 1808, when this community belonged to the District of Nóvita. It is also appropriate to say that the composer Augusto Lozano Asprilla, ‘Augustico’, author of the song The peakwas born in Viroviro.

Among the activities carried out in that community, regular PAI vaccination services, COVI 19 vaccination, growth and development in children, prenatal control, dentistry (many children attended), malaria tests, blood glucose (diabetes), total cholesterol, HDL were provided. , triglycerides, homography, pregnancy tests, cytology, psychology, nutritionist, etc.

As can be seen, there was a very complete team: doctor, nurses, dentist, bacteriologist, social worker, psychologist, laboratory technician. More than 120 people between adults and children were attended. We were very concerned that many cases of HIV and syphilis resulted. These results will be made known to the EPS that correspond to the identified patients.

I was talking in the beautiful square that the town has, with some women who expressed worrying situations that arise in said community. There is a secondary school whose infrastructure is very bad, where there is no good administration, sometimes only three or five graduates. Most of the teachers live in Istmina, who travel to Viroviro in the morning and return in the afternoon.

There is no health center, having to take the sick to Istmina, where the cars take an hour and a half due to the bad state of the road; that is why they appreciate the visit of the health brigade.

The only activity that generates income is pan mining, the women say. There are no agricultural programs, which is why they have to bring everything from Itsmina, and when a project arrives for the community, they only take into account the people who voted for the politicians who won the elections. They complain about not having other opportunities than mining.