Next Thursday, March 9, 2023, for Women’s Day, the National Historical Archive of Ecuador will hold a virtual conversation to publicize the importance and support of women in various academic, technological, and scientific processes.

Virtual conversation: Archives, women and science for Women’s Day

The conversation will be broadcast by the fan-page of the (AHN), Archivo HistóricoNacionalEc under the moderation of Karina Logroño Santillán, at 3:30 p.m. The purpose of the conversation is to make visible the incidence of women in academic and scientific processes from various fields such as: archive management, research and science.

The speakers for this conference are: María del Carmen Elizalde with the theme “vision of the archivist”; Soledad Varela exposing “research with a gender focus” and Gissela Dávila with the theme “Women Scientists”. This event is part of the cultural program “The power of archives”, which is carried out by the National Historical Archive “The objective is to make society aware of the importance of archives as a guarantor in the exercise of democracy and identity,” said Viviana Chávez responsible for the Alausí Zonal National Historical Archive.