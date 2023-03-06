Home News Virtual conversation Archives, women and science will be held for Women’s Day
News

Virtual conversation Archives, women and science will be held for Women’s Day

by admin
Virtual conversation Archives, women and science will be held for Women’s Day

PRESENT

Next Thursday, March 9, 2023, for Women’s Day, the National Historical Archive of Ecuador will hold a virtual conversation to publicize the importance and support of women in various academic, technological, and scientific processes.

Virtual conversation: Archives, women and science for Women’s Day

The conversation will be broadcast by the fan-page of the (AHN), Archivo HistóricoNacionalEc under the moderation of Karina Logroño Santillán, at 3:30 p.m. The purpose of the conversation is to make visible the incidence of women in academic and scientific processes from various fields such as: archive management, research and science.

The speakers for this conference are: María del Carmen Elizalde with the theme “vision of the archivist”; Soledad Varela exposing “research with a gender focus” and Gissela Dávila with the theme “Women Scientists”. This event is part of the cultural program “The power of archives”, which is carried out by the National Historical Archive “The objective is to make society aware of the importance of archives as a guarantor in the exercise of democracy and identity,” said Viviana Chávez responsible for the Alausí Zonal National Historical Archive.

See also  Alessandra Prosdocimo, Cison's first carabiniera judoka

You may also like

FLORENCE ARCHEOFILM 5 – The winners

Alfa Karina Arrué receives the Grand Order Scouts...

Stores in Colombia grew economically

A college job fair found that many hotels...

Binance Tried to Hire Gary Gensler in 2018...

Deputies will approve the Law of the National...

Alert “VIP” route of irregular migration through San...

those who have no future look for it...

DOM remodels a new educational center in Nahuizalco...

Prosecutor’s Office extended suspension of Migration official who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy