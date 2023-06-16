Virtual job fair extends until Sunday June 18 – Diario La Hora

Given the growing interest and the registration of more than 10,000 people, the organizers have had to expand the capacity of the server and extend the time to apply for vacancies in more than 20 companies.

The virtual job fair organized by Ferias 360, with offers from large companies such as DP World, Nestlé, Fadesa, Netlife, Omnilife, among others, was originally scheduled for June 15 and 16, 2023.

However,

Luis Alfonso Gallegos, one of the managers of the event, thanked the interest in participating and explained that there were more than 10,000 users on the platform.

In this scenario, it was decided to extend the possibility of entering and applying to more than 1,200 available vacancies until midnight this Sunday, June 18, 2023.

“We have had to increase the capacity of the server,” Gallegos said.

LA HORA previously published how you can register for the fair and how to apply for the jobs on offer. (JS)