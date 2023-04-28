Virtual teaching in higher education

Teachers apply strategies, a variety of resources and online tools for comprehensive training

The importance of meeting the objectives in the learning process is evidenced in the regular follow-up made to the student; this allows goals to be achieved.

For this reason the importance of the considerations of the specialized teacher: make sure to review the notes and assignments regularly to see how the student is progressing and to identify the areas in which the student needs to improve.

However, as all processes require improvements, so does virtual education. Educational institutions adopt this modality and demand from their teachers the importance of learning how to be effective in this type of teaching, applying advice and strategies to help them be better in their work.

Set clear expectations

One of the keys to being a good teacher in virtual education is setting clear expectations for students. Make sure students understand the rules and expectations for the online class, including deadlines and participation requirements. It is also important to establish rules for the quality and quantity of work that students are expected to do.

Motivation and innovation

In virtual education, it is important to keep students engaged and motivated. It is suggested to use video conferencing tools for online classes, but also to use online learning resources, such as videos, readings, and interactive games. You can also use gamification tools to keep students motivated.

Encourage active participation

Constant participation is essential in virtual education. Use online collaboration tools, such as discussion forums and online chats, to encourage active student participation. Ask questions and encourage online discussions to keep students engaged and motivated.

Provide regular feedback

It is essential in virtual education to generate feedback on student work, including comments on the quality of the work and suggestions for improvement. Ensure timely feedback so students can improve before the delivery deadline.

Establish clear and effective communication

Communication is essential in virtual education, so that students have access to key information, such as class schedules and due dates. Online communication tools can be used to keep students informed of changes. It is also important to establish regular times to meet with students online and discuss their progress.

Be flexible and adaptable

Ensure a contingency plan in case technical problems or unexpected problems arise. Also important is a willingness to adjust the online teaching plan if students have difficulty understanding a concept or have additional questions.

Familiarize students with online teaching

One of the factors that determine whether a student stays in an online course is whether they feel comfortable with the technological platform they are going to use.

It is important that students receive an induction into the course

It should be short and very clear. It includes in detail how the system works, how to navigate through the course and makes it clear that they will have all the necessary support at any time.

They should know that technology is the auxiliary to achieve their goals but it is not the main thing.

Include multiple examples and everyone’s participation.

The position of the teacher must be very strengthened in order to reassure anxious students who have never studied online. Many virtual courses or careers offer an induction prior to starting the course and many are still too shy and intimidated by the system to participate or lend it. attention. Do not allow someone to stay without participating.

The communication is very important

Many educators start a course thinking about the content and meeting the objectives. Equal importance should also be given to what the student thinks and the best way to communicate with them and feel their company despite being virtual.

It’s not what you say and what you do is how you say it. It is very important to maintain cordial communication at all times.

Online students tend to feel more isolated and because they do not initially know the teacher they may feel insecure to approach and communicate.

Offer help through chat, sky, telephone, mail or any means that they prefer at the time that is established. Remember that written communication must be very clear and careful to avoid misunderstandings.

Sometimes it is necessary to suggest to the student that an oral communication is the best to clarify any doubt.

Take every opportunity to strengthen the relationship, be understanding and always try to offer solutions and support.