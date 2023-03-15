



Adjustment of Visa and Entry Policy for Foreigners in China

Guangdong inbound group consultation volume rises

New Express News reporter Li Jiawen reported that on March 14, the National Immigration Administration issued a notice on further adjustments to visa and entry policies for foreigners coming to China. The news pressed the “accelerator” for the recovery of my country’s inbound tourism market. A reporter from New Express learned from travel agencies in the province that the number of inquiries from Guangdong inbound tour groups has increased compared with the beginning of the year. Many overseas guests who will come to China to participate in this year’s Spring Fair have already started booking trips to Guangdong, which is expected to further drive a substantial increase in Guangdong’s inbound tourists.

According to the latest notice issued by the National Immigration Administration, from 00:00 on March 15, 2023, foreigners who come to China with visas issued before March 28, 2020 and are still valid will be allowed to enter; Hainan will resume visa-free entry , Visa-free policies for cruise ships in Shanghai, visa-free policies for foreigners from Hong Kong and Macau to enter Guangdong in groups, and visa-free policies for ASEAN tourist groups to enter Guilin, Guangxi.

According to Kuang Yingjun, member of the Disciplinary Committee of China National Travel Service Guangdong Company and deputy director of the General Management Department, the number of inquiries from inbound business customers of the agency has increased sharply recently. At present, the agency’s inbound travel products are mainly personalized customization, planning diversified routes according to the needs of inbound guests. Guests come to Guangdong mainly to participate in conferences, exhibitions, and business exchanges, including South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. There are many inbound business guests. The agency provides a series of services such as route planning, service reception, and foreign language translation for inbound guests. Apart from participating in public and business activities, the agency planned a series of experiential tours of representative Guangzhou attractions such as Canton Tower, Huacheng Square, Shamian, Chen Clan Ancestral Hall and Yongqingfang, Pearl River Night Tour, etc., which were welcomed by many inbound tourists. “Currently, many overseas guests who come to China to participate in the Spring Fair have begun to book trips to Guangdong, which is expected to drive a substantial increase in inbound tourists.”

Taking the civil aviation market as an example, according to data from Ctrip’s FlightAi market insight platform, as of March 14, the number of inbound flights in March has recovered to about 20% of that in 2019, and the search volume on Ctrip’s platform has recovered to 90% of that in 2019. The average price including tax is 2223 yuan. “I believe that with the resumption of visa examination and issuance and the recovery of inbound flight volume in the future, the price of inbound flights is expected to be further stabilized.”

Zhao Wenzhi, president of Guangzhizhi, said that after the optimization and adjustment of foreigners’ visa and entry policies in China, they will significantly promote foreigners’ business travel in China in the short term, and promote more frequent flow of international business personnel; in the medium and long term, it will have a positive impact on inbound tourism. Great benefits, “under the background that the Greater Bay Area is building a world-class tourist destination, the implementation of this policy will attract more tourists to come to the Bay Area, visit the Bay Area, understand the Bay Area, and promote the accelerated construction of the Bay Area tourism market and thrive.”



