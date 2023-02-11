Visa, the world leader in digital payments, joined the 30% Club Colombia chapter, an initiative that promotes diversity and change in organizational culture from the representation of women on the boards of directors of companies in the country.

At Visa, 49% of the company’s total workforce in Latin America and the Caribbean are women; six of the 12 main markets in the region are led by them; and the second largest business function is led by a woman, as are more than half of key business functions.

Adriana Cardenas, general manager of Visa for Colombia, pointed out that “at Visa we are sure that companies that promote gender equality are more efficient and innovative. As the leader of Visa in Colombia, I am proud to be part of this initiative that is aligned with our values ​​and contributes to the development of a more level playing field for women. Regardless of whether you are a man or a woman, we can all challenge stereotypes and combat prejudices.”

Globally, the 30% Club has more than 1,000 board members and CEOs in 20 countries, who have committed to achieving at least 30% female representation on the boards of their companies.

The initiative arrived in Colombia in 2019 with the objective of achieving the minimum quota of 30% female participation in the boards of directors by 2026. To date, and after starting four years ago with a base of 15% female representation in the boards directives of the issuers of value in the country, thanks to the work of the 30% Club and other important national initiatives, now the percentage is 21.2%, a historical figure.