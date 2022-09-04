vish

The return to the patronal feast of San Bartolomeo as in the times before Covid-19 in Vische was greeted with great enthusiasm. The numbers of the event testify to this: in the four evenings of celebrations, from Friday 26 to Monday 29, over two thousand five hundred seats were served by the members of Goap, as the resigning president Pietro Broglia tells us: “After forty-five years of presidency, I believe he has arrived time to step back and let someone else take this group forward. I will always gladly lend a hand – Broglia comments – helping the many young people who have decided this year to join and be part of the Goap. We are happy with the results obtained, while for the Butrarun, the first edition of the walk to discover the beauties of Visco, one hundred and thirty participants have been reached ». Very special moment of the party on Sunday morning, with the musical band of Candia Canavese and the procession of the patron saint through the streets of the town, accompanied by about seven hundred people, by the priors Loris Pistone, Fabrizio Naretto, Diego Acotto, Gianluca Regis, Roberto Cordera, Enrico Ugolini (incoming), the Vische and Crescentino delegations. About the evenings, much appreciated that of Saturday night, in which the Just4deejays played, with many young people who snorted a little at the stop of the music at 1.30, so much we were having fun with excellent music proposed in the dj format set by Beppe Borgazzi, Sergio Datta and Maurizio De Stefani (Kristian Rovier was absent), with the splendid choreography coordinated by Caterina Irrera of Ladies K Alessia Beccasio and Martina Di Biasi. –