Home News Vische, collision between three cars: seven injured
News

Vische, collision between three cars: seven injured

by admin
Vische, collision between three cars: seven injured

Vische

The toll of the road accident, which took place around 1 pm on Sunday, along the provincial road 81 is heavy

in the territory of Vische, at the junction for the Moncucco and Mombello farms. Three cars involved, seven

the wounded, two of which seriously airlifted to the CTO of Turin. Luckily the family traveling on one was unharmed

Fiat500L: the 41-year-old mother, the 38-year-old father and the 4- and 6-year-old children, residing in Mazzè.

