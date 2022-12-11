Home News Visco, Bankitalia does not depend on the banks: there are no “strong powers”
Visco, Bankitalia does not depend on the banks: there are no "strong powers"

Visco, Bankitalia does not depend on the banks: there are no “strong powers”

Bankitalia «does not depend on the banks, is autonomous in its judgment but it is also independent by law, because it is constitutionally recognized by the Treaty establishing the European Central Bank and the European system of central banks of which we are a part. When it is said that the ECB thinks one thing and Bankitalia thinks another, it is wrong: I am one of the members of the executive committee of the ECB and therefore I agree with everything the ECB does”.

The governor of Bank of Italy says so, Ignatius Viscoto “Rebus”, the program by Corrado Augias on Rai3, after the political controversies of recent days which came from members of the majority.

«Bankitalia is an institution at the service of the country. There are no strong powers, there is no one who tells me what to do nor do I have the power to have anything done but the responsibility to make decisions when they have to be made – said Visco -. With mistakes, difficulties but with the utmost commitment to do the best. Now we contribute with the other banks of the euro area to the issuance, to contain inflation, to the supervision of the financial system, we manage payments for the State. We try to apply what we know in analyzes that can be useful for making economic policy”.

