Visibility is less than 200 meters!Jiangsu issues orange fog warning and implements traffic control on highways – China News Service Video

Jiangsu Issues Orange Fog Warning and Implements Traffic Control on Highways

January 4, 2024 19:07 China News Network

The Jiangsu Provincial Meteorological Observatory has issued an orange warning for heavy fog in several areas. Nanjing, Zhenjiang, Changzhou, Huai’an, Lianyungang, and some parts of Suzhou, Wuxi, Nantong, Taizhou, Yangzhou, Suqian, and Xuzhou are all experiencing severe fog with visibility less than 200 meters.

As a result of the fog, special-level traffic control measures have been put in place on highways across the province. In Nanjing, the local traffic police department has deployed additional forces to protect passing vehicles by implementing reduced speed driving. Similarly, in other affected areas such as Yangzhou and Xuzhou, traffic control measures have been put in place on highways, and drivers are reminded to slow down.

The traffic police department is urging drivers to ensure their vehicles are equipped with low beam lights, position lights, and front fog lights to maintain a reasonable and safe distance between vehicles, especially in poor visibility caused by rain and fog.

