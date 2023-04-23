vision!Sudden heavy snowfall in Beijing, Shanxi, and Shaanxi (Video) | Beijing | Shanxi | Shaanxi | Heavy snow | Summer | Winter

On April 21st, it will be the beginning of summer in two weeks, but it suddenly snowed heavily in Beijing, Shanxi, Shaanxi and other places, and the temperature dropped by 20 to 30 degrees. The day before was already a T-shirt and shorts. Today Had to put on a down jacket again. Netizens said: Summer turns into winter in seconds!

According to mainland media reports, on April 20, the temperature in most of Shanxi dropped sharply, with a local drop of nearly 30°C, and the “summer returned to winter” was completed within 24 hours. Light to moderate snow (rain) or sleet occurred in northern Shanxi and other places, and blizzards occurred in Zuoyun and Youyu. As of 8:00 a.m. on the 21st, the snow depth of Zuoyun reached 24 cm, and that of Youyu reached 23 cm. Among them, Youyu broke the record for the deepest snow accumulation since meteorological observation records were made in 1951.

A video posted by a netizen shows that after one night, 20 centimeters of snow accumulated on the car.

According to another report, on April 21, heavy snow fell in Jinjitan Town, Yulin, Shaanxi Province, and the streets were completely white. A few days ago, the local temperature was close to 30 degrees, but today it suddenly snowed. It was like winter, a vast expanse of whiteness, with about 5 centimeters of snow, and some people had already put on down jackets.

“It’s snowing in Yan’an. There has never been such a heavy snowfall in a winter. It failed to enter the summer, and it will enter the winter in a second!” ​”

“Come and enjoy the heavy snow in April. Coordinates, Fugu, Shaanxi.” ​”

And Beijing is also snowing. According to reports, since the early morning of the 21st, snow has fallen in Jiangshuihe Village, Qingshui Town, Mentougou District, Beijing. At 8 o’clock in the morning, the snowfall gradually increased, and the snow thickness reached 5 cm.

Netizens posted on Weibo to express their feelings:

“It’s also snowing in Datong, Shanxi, so let’s say that summer failed and it’s winter.”

“Linfen was 31 degrees two days ago, and 8 degrees tomorrow. It’s outrageous. Wear short-sleeved and down jackets instead.”

“Two days ago in summer, and today in winter, it’s still snowing, I can switch short-sleeved down jackets at will, I’m almost freezing to death!”

Responsible editor: Tang Jie