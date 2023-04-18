Visit of the vice minister to hospitals in Loja generates uncertainty in the zonal coordination – breaking latest news

The Vice Minister of Comprehensive Health Care, Carmen Guerrero Díaz, fulfilled her agenda in the province of Loja on Thursday, April 13 and Friday, April 14, visiting the hospitals of Saraguro, Hospital Isidro Ayora (HIAL), Cariamanga, Catacocha, and Gonzanamá, to verify the quality, equipment and supply of medicines; that is, the review of all the processes related to the efficiency in the position of the ministerial representative in Zone 7.

A source consulted by Diario Crónica reported on the poor conditions in which the official would have found herself, especially at the hospital in Cariamanga, Saraguro and Center number 2 in the city of Loja. “The Saraguro community was able to speak with the vice minister and they made her aware of the poor quality of the service,” she commented. He added that in the health center located to the southeast of the city of Loja, the national authority would have verified that in the afternoon it is completely empty, a recurring condition due to the scheduling of shifts, which in many cases are attended in in the morning, but if a patient arrives in the afternoon, they are not attended due to lack of appointment. “In Calvas, the complaints were related to the infrastructure, which is always requested, but also the lack of collaboration from the officials; and that has to do with the lack of institutional leadership,” the source revealed.

Citizen claims for poor care at the Cariamanga hospital are not new and apparently would continue to this day. The communication medium Super Cable Tv Cariamanga, released on November 5, 2021, the audiovisual testimony of a person with a disability who was denied insulin, arguing that his case is not an emergency, for which he would have had to begging through third parties so that they can access the medicine. In the same way, on November 8 of the same year, another case of terrible care received by a citizen who required childbirth services was reported. “It is not true that doctors have full shifts; I realized, it is that they do not want to attend ”, was the testimony of the complainant. In 2022, another case of poor care was registered, of a relative of a patient who could not have undergone surgery on July 13. “They told me that today they operated on him and now they tell me that there is no staff,” so he had to wait until August or go to Loja.

Meanwhile, unofficially it was learned that the Vice Minister of Comprehensive Health Care, Guerrero Díaz, would not have advanced to visit the basic hospital of Catacocha, but the technical-medical team of the vice ministry did, who would have completed the tour of the facilities and verification of the processes, the same ones that would be complying with the current regulations in the administrative and medical part. “In Avocados there were no problems because everything went well, thanks to the empowerment of the medical staff, nurses, assistants and support,” our source concluded.

On Friday, April 14, the official Facebook account of the government of the province of Loja reported the visits to hospitals by the national official, accompanied by her technical team, as well as by Governor Freddy Gonzalo Bravo Bravo, the same ones that verified the facilities of the Isidro Ayora regional hospital in the city of Loja. Some local media outlets already gave him a farewell after failing to evaluate his management.

This means of communication was requesting the version of the Zonal Health Coordinator 7, María Isabel Cueva, and after several attempts on her personal telephone, she asked to coordinate the interview for 1:00 p.m., this Monday, April 17, in her office, but after being present 10 minutes in advance, an official who would serve as an assistant, knew how to comment to her colleagues in institutional communication, the news of a last-minute meeting with the minister, and with that pretext she canceled the appointment with the press . (YO)