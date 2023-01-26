Home News Visit temple fairs and taste folk customs!Colorful festive season full of energy_Guangming.com
by admin

During the Spring Festival holiday, the land of China is joyful, peaceful and lively. In addition to visiting temple fairs, tasting folk customs, and experiencing the charm of traditional culture, people from all over the world also go out with their families, visit gardens and enjoy lanterns, and enjoy a happy and beautiful life.

Shanghai: Scenic Spots Usher in Peak Passenger Flow, Various and Popular Performances

Three days before the holiday, many scenic spots and city landmarks in Shanghai ushered in peak passenger flow. In the Shanghai Wild Animal Park, rabbits of different breeds from different countries gathered together, with different cuteness, attracting many tourists to stop. Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park also carefully prepared a number of performances for the New Year, such as underwater lion dance and intangible cultural heritage iron flower, and ensured smooth and orderly operation through time-sharing reservations and adjustment and optimization of routes.

　　Jiang Lu, Deputy General Manager of Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park:We will dynamically allocate our performances according to the peak passenger flow, and at the same time, we will send more than 500 entertainers to arrange capacity.

Qingdao, Shandong: Lanterns dress up the coastline and brighten the Chinese New Year

Qingdao, Shandong Province used colorful lights to dress up the city’s night sky. Along the coast of Tangdao Bay, elements such as phoenixes, totems, Chinese knots, auspicious clouds, blessing characters, and various paper-cut paintings are constantly changing, making the coastline shine. The Chinese New Year Lantern Festival full of marine elements was also presented on the Golden Beach. The colorful lanterns in the shape of shells, jellyfish, dolphins and other marine life attracted many citizens to visit.

Heyuan, Guangdong: People in Yuyue celebrate the new year with a good sign of “welcoming the spring and receiving blessings”

In Zhonglian Village, Zhangxi She Ethnic Township, Heyuan, Guangdong, every year on the third day of the Lunar New Year, there is a traditional custom of fishing during the Spring Festival to “welcome the spring and receive blessings”. Catch fish and get a good sign for the new year.

　　Villager Mr. Zhang:I caught dozens of catties, including silver carp, male carp and grass carp. It’s done well, it’s rich, it’s very popular, and there are “fish” every year.

Yancheng, Jiangsu: “The Rabbit is Good” is so cute and happy to celebrate the new year

During the festival, Dongtai Yellow Sea National Forest Park in Yancheng, Jiangsu launched the theme activity of “Rabbit Comes to the Forest” to celebrate the new year. In front of the flying sculpture of “Rabbit”, people danced a cheerful rabbit dance; in the small folk market, the “intangible cultural heritage” Year of the Rabbit lanterns, paper-cutting for the Year of the Rabbit, New Year’s candied haws, and creative cotton candy made adults and children linger.

