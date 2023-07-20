Home » Visit to the affected area this Wednesday will define the immediate future of the road to Llano – news
The governor of Meta, Juan Guillermo Zuluaga, participated Tuesday night in a Unified Command Post (PMU) with the presence of the Minister of Transportation, William Camargo, unions, merchants and businessmen from the department, who revealed the effects that the region has due to the closure of the road to the Llano.

After the meeting, on his social networks, the llanero president announced that this Wednesday there will be a visit to the affected area of ​​the Naranjal toll, where the actions to be followed will be determined to guarantee that the authorization times of this important road axis that It communicates half of Colombia with Bogota.

“We have formally requested that we carry out a new work group led by the National Government, to review all the contingencies and support in this economic emergency that is going to be presented to us in the region. We are very grateful for the concern and willingness expressed by the representative of the National Infrastructure Agency,” said Zuluaga on his social media.

For his part, Hernando Martínez Aguilera, departmental director of Risk Management, who was also part of the PMU, indicated that one of the requests that will be made to the National Government is to control the prices of air tickets and speed up the improvement work on alternate routes.

Source: Government of Meta

