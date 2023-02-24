Yesid Chamat, director of Invías Chocó, and Jorge Américo Palacios, from the Civic Committee for the Salvation and Dignity of Chocó, visited and inspected the paving works that the firm Sonacol is carrying out on section 5 of the Ánimas-Nuquí sea road, in the La Ye sector towards Puerto Nuevo.

These works are the result of the struggle of the Civic Committee for the Salvation and Dignity of Chocó on the issue of the Ánimas-Nuquí sea road, to improve and pave section 5 and are the development of a contract that Invías signed with the firm Solarte Nacional de Construcciones, Sonacol SAS, worth 46,273 million pesos to pave ten kilometers in said sector.

In one of the documents of the bidding process it is noted that with this contract, in addition to the paving of ten kilometers, periodic maintenance of thirty kilometers is included.

Specifically, stabilization and attention to critical sites of three points with loss of banking will be carried out between PR91+000 to PR60+000, emergency attention between La Ye to El Afirmado, the construction of the necessary works pontoons, boxculver, and /or bridges and/or viaducts and the stabilization works of walls and/or gabions, in order to guarantee the transitability of the La Ye-El Afirmado corridor (sector five of the Ánimas-Nuquí road).

The works began in 2022 and to date 700 linear meters have been paved.

The contract with Sonacol has a term of 55 months, four and a half years, with a termination date of July 31, 2026.

This is a very long term because the annual resource allocations (future terms) are small. With this legal and financial structure, the pace of work is very slow. It is necessary to modify the scheme, increasing the annual allocations in a short term.