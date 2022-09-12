China News Agency, Luding, September 11th: Visiting the school at the epicenter of the Luding earthquake: “teacher cook” cooks three meals, “tent head teacher” protects Zhouquan

China News Agency reporter Wang Peng

Dozens of tents are set up in the center of the playground, and students can read books in the tents or play games in the open space. In the distance, teachers wear aprons and cook lunches for the children. At noon on the 11th, Moxi Town, the epicenter of the earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 in Luding, Sichuan, a reporter from China News Agency saw at the resettlement site in the Hailuogou Education Concentration Area that although classes have not resumed, teachers are still providing living guarantees for students.

On September 11, at the resettlement site of the Hailuogou Education Concentration Area in Luding, Sichuan, teachers were preparing food for the children.Photo by China News Agency reporter Zhang Lang

Located in the Hailuogou education concentration area of ​​Moxi Town, there is the only middle school and primary school in the town. When the earthquake struck, it was lunchtime, and 1,326 students from the two schools were quickly evacuated to the playground. According to Luo Cheng, a first-grade teacher at Hailuogou Primary School, the school often conducts earthquake drills, and the students evacuated quickly, but that day was also the first-grade entrance day.

After the earthquake, most of the students were picked up by their parents or relatives, but roads in the surrounding villages such as Mogangling Village, Caiyang Village, and Gonghe Village were damaged. As of the 11th, more than 80 students were still stranded in the resettlement site.

“Since the earthquake, we have organized and built 5 large iron pots, which can supply 300 people per meal.” Wang Ping, vice principal of Hailuogou Middle School, told reporters that the school’s playground fence collapsed, and the teaching building, dormitory building, and canteen were temporarily unavailable. Teachers and staff quickly “rescue” the grain, oil, rice, noodles and vegetables from the canteen, and many teachers “put down their pens and pick up shovels” to cook for the children.

At noon that day, Wang Qiang, a fifth-grade teacher at Hailuogou Primary School, cut the bacon with a skilled knife, then put on an apron and fry a large pot of cauliflower for the children, “I usually cook, although it is difficult to cook in a large pot, but I get used to it. .”

On September 11, at the resettlement site of the Hailuogou Education Concentration Area in Luding, Sichuan, Wang Qiang (right), a fifth-grade teacher at Hailuogou Primary School, was cooking a large pot of vegetables.Photo by China News Agency reporter Zhang Lang

In addition to the “rescue” materials from the school canteen, materials donated by the government, caring people and parents have also been continuously delivered to the resettlement sites. “At present, eggs and milk are served for breakfast, meat and vegetables for lunch, and fruits are all nutritious meals that are scientifically matched.” Xie Zhongping, director of general affairs at Hailuogou Primary School, said that because the children eat the same as usual, they even keep asking, ” When can I have instant noodles?”

The reporter noticed at the scene that sports sponge pads are used as mattresses in many tents, and some tents also have “girls love boxes” donated by caring companies, which are sanitary products specially prepared for menstrual girls. The students also received a change of underwear, socks, etc.

“Except for not being able to take a hot bath, all kinds of guarantees are perfect here, and classes have not resumed for the time being.” Wang Ping said that after the children moved into tents, “tent head teachers” were arranged in each tent. The “Daily Schedule for Resident Students” has been formulated. Students will exercise on time in the morning, take a nap on time in the afternoon, and hold various activities by grade level in the afternoon.

On September 11, at the resettlement site of the Hailuogou Education Concentration Area in Luding, Sichuan, Wang Qiang (right), a fifth-grade teacher at Hailuogou Primary School, is tutoring students with homework.Photo by China News Agency reporter Zhang Lang

Ou Min, a first-grade teacher at Hailuogou Primary School, is a “tent head teacher”. In addition to the daily management of the students in the tent, she also has an important job of providing psychological counseling to the children. She introduced that many of the primary and secondary school students stranded in the school suffered serious disasters, and some people learned from the phone that their relatives were killed. “We will enlighten them, and arrange for good friends to accompany them more, and report the situation in time.” Ou Min said that in fact, some teachers’ homes were also severely affected. “Enlightening them is also enlightening themselves.”

The reporter learned from several resettlement sites in Moxi Town that at present, the primary and secondary school students in the town have not resumed classes. However, on the same day, a school in Shimian County, Ya’an City resumed classes. In the temporary classroom of No. 2 Primary School in Wanggangping Township, forest firefighters gave 106 students the first self-rescue knowledge class on “Earthquake Prevention and Disaster Mitigation”. (Finish)