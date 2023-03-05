TUC current

Two international guest scientists are currently doing research at Chemnitz University of Technology as part of the “Visiting Scholar Program” – applications for the next round of the program are possible until March 24, 2023

With the “Visiting Scholar Program” Chemnitz University of Technology supports the intensification of international research activities and research partnerships within the framework of research stays lasting several months. Applications for the next round of funding can still be submitted until March 24, 2023 using the online form. The exact requirements for admission to the program are also available online.

Continue successful international research collaborations

In the course of the current funding round, two guest scientists from India and China are at Chemnitz University of Technology. dr Prashant Patil from the New College of Kolhapur (India) is a guest at the Professorship of Semiconductor Physics (Head: Prof. Dr. Dietrich RT Zahn). Prof. Yan Zhao from the University of Shanghai conducts research at the professorship for innovation research and technology management of Prof. Dr. Stefan Husig.

Personal exchange and direct cooperation promote project progress

dr Prashant Patil benefits greatly from the support and the opportunities of a funded research stay at Chemnitz University of Technology: “Thanks to the Visiting Scholar Program and the hospitality here at Chemnitz University of Technology, I have ideal conditions for researching my own projects – but above all for joint research activities with the professorship of semiconductor physics,” says Patil. “I am convinced that the program will lay the foundations for longer-term research cooperation and I hope for longer-term Indian-German research cooperation for some of our projects,” says Patil.

He is currently working with his colleagues at the Professorship of Semiconductor Physics on a project for electric field control of magnetic properties in metal oxide thin films using an electrochemical approach.

Participation in teaching provides unique insights

Prof. Yan Zhao researches and teaches as part of the “Visiting Scholar Program” at the Professorship of Innovation Research and Technology Management. Here he conducted two workshops and gave a guest lecture on the topic “Chinese Corporate Strategies and Doing Business in China“. One focus of his research in Chemnitz is the intercultural aspect of creativity. In addition, he wants to publish further analyzes and results on his research topic “Interaction behaviors and patterns in innovation teams” in the coming months. He is also planning further research collaborations with his colleagues at Chemnitz University of Technology and intensifying the collaboration between Chemnitz University of Technology and his home university in Shanghai.

Background: Visiting Scholar Program

The promotion of international research cooperation is a central component of the internationalization strategy of Chemnitz University of Technology. Interested guest researchers can therefore apply for research stays of three to six months together with their hosts at Chemnitz University of Technology, who can already look back on a successful collaboration. The International University Center of Chemnitz University of Technology supports successful applicants in organizing the research stay as part of the “Visiting Scholar Program”. In addition, a financial allowance is made available for travel expenses and costs incurred in Chemnitz.

(Author: Franz Pietsch)

Matthias Fejes

03.03.2023

