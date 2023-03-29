Home News Visitors to Vía Vela will be able to enjoy the water sport of Kayak
Visitors to Vía Vela will be able to enjoy the water sport of Kayak

Mar 29, 2023
Mar 29, 2023, 2:35 p.m.

Within the framework of the Easter holidays, tourists who visit the Vía Vela water park, located in the municipality of Ilopango, will also be able to enjoy the water sport of kayaking as part of the activities that will be offered on site.

«Live the adventure of the water sport of Kayak. Enjoy with your family from April 1 to 10 and live the magic that our Lake Ilopango offers. We are waiting for you!”, detailed the Ilopango mayor’s office.

Vía Vela is one of the projects of the municipality to promote tourism in the city and thus boost the local economy. Thanks to these initiatives, Ilopango has become a tourist destination for nationals and internationals, where tourists enjoy a safe and healthy environment.



