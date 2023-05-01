Vita 34: Deep red year 2022 – result should improve in 2023

8
On the Sunday of a long weekend, Vita presented 34 figures for the year 2022 – and these are deep red. The loss has multiplied from 3.9 million euros to 27.4 million euros. The deficit per Vita 34 share increases in 2022 from EUR 0.63 in the previous year to EUR 1.71.
The Vita 34 share is currently showing a minus of -2,00 % and a rate of 6.86EUR
The operational figures are also in the red: the Leipzig-based company reports a loss of 27.3 million euros before interest and taxes for the …
The Vita 34 share is currently showing a minus of -2,00 % and a rate of 6.86EUR
traded.
See also Beijing launched the "Class B and B management" implementation policy enterprise training meeting to speed up the restoration of normal production and operation