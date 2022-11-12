The future of eyewear lies in design, research, creativity and the sustainability of production processes. This is what emerged from the meeting organized as part of Medd by DaTE, or Milan Eyewear Design Day, which took place a few days ago in Milan at the ADI Design Museum in Milan.

“We are satisfied with the success of this Milanese event”, comments Giovanni Vitaloni, president of Anfao, the association that groups together the manufacturers of optical items, “because we wanted to go back to talking about the values ​​that prompted us to organize DaTE in Florence in 2012, avant-garde eyewear salon: creativity, innovation, originality, research, energy, contamination, experimentation, audacity, vitality, inspiration. We wanted to do it together with experts from other fields of application, because design pervades many areas of our life and confronting us helps us to give birth to new ideas, projects and experiments that are the basis of the creative process of any object and therefore also of a accessory as important as eyewear ».

It is no coincidence that the ADI (Association for industrial design) and the city of Milan were chosen: here are kept all the industrial products that from 1954 to today have been awarded the prestigious Compasso d’Oro award, conferred by the same Adi with the aim of rewarding and enhancing the quality of Italian design. On the occasion, an exhibition entitled “Design, eyewear and vision: a combination to be seen!” Was also set up, created thanks to the collaboration with the non-profit Eyewear Museum Foundation. An exhibition that has collected over 90 iconic pieces that tell the history of eyewear: from the Italian Fassamano of the nineteenth century, reading glasses to be worn around the neck like a jewel, to the Japanese horn glasses of the 1700s, passing from the sunglasses models of the 60s and 70s and the historic eyewear of the most famous brands.

Among the most curious and interesting pieces is a “Lunette de la jalousie”, a nineteenth-century French Fassamano model from the Bodart collection, in which in one of the two circles, instead of a lens, a small mirror is inserted that allows you to look to the side or behind you. And again a precious Italian eyeglasses in gold laminated metal, solid gold and diamonds from the 1980s, the first titanium eyewear in the world without screws or hinges dated 1999; and eyewear designed and designed by world famous big names such as Cleto Munari, Patrick Hoet, Alain Miklitarian and Philip Stark.

A workshop on “Design and Eyewear Design” was also held which brought together professionals from the sector, but also optical centers, buyers, students, journalists and enthusiasts. With the participation in particular of Alain Miklitarian, a designer who revolutionized the concept of eyewear and whose creative genius is responsible for most of the novelties in contemporary eyewear, who argued: “For me glasses are like the typewriter for Olivetti : they must combine the useful with the beautiful, the technique with pleasure. To create a product it is necessary to know who it is intended for, its personality and its soul. Only in this way is there no risk of losing attention to the detail that makes the glasses unique ».