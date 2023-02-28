Rome, February 28. (beraking latest news Salute) – With reference to the recent revision of Aifa Note 96 ‘Prevention and treatment of vitamin D deficiency’, the Italian Society of Osteoporosis, Mineral Metabolism and Skeletal Diseases (Siommms), “consistently with…

(beraking latest news Salute) – With reference to the recent revision of Aifa Note 96 ‘Prevention and treatment of vitamin D deficiency’, the Italian Society of Osteoporosis, Mineral Metabolism and Skeletal Diseases (Siommms), “consistently with what is indicated by recent recommendations published” by Siommms itself, “shares the judgment on the inappropriateness of screening extended to the general population – informs in a note – believing that the determination of 25(OH)D levels should only be performed in the presence of risk factors for deficiency and when it is useful for the clinical management of patients”.

The scientific society “appreciates the recognition of the opportunity for supplementation in people with severe vitamin D deficiency, even if asymptomatic – explains Siommms – and the acknowledgment by the Italian Medicines Agency of the opportunity to raise the minimum threshold desirable of serum 25(OH)D levels from 20 ng/ml (or 50 nmol/L) to 30 ng/ml (or 75 nmol/L) in patients with osteoporosis or other established osteopathies, recognizing that correction of the of vitamin D remains one of the cornerstones of therapy for osteoporosis, while vitamin D supplementation of healthy subjects without vitamin D deficiency appears understandably useless, as already well known and demonstrated by the far from surprising results of recent clinical studies “.

Siommms specialists also believe that the continuation of vitamin D supplementation should be “guaranteed at the expense of the National Health Service regardless of the determination of 25(OH)D, even in patients already being treated with vitamin D and drugs for osteoporosis according to Note 79 or other established osteopathies”.

“We appreciate – continues Siommms – the inclusion, among the recipients of the vitamin D prescription paid by the NHS, in addition to institutionalized people, people with serious motor deficits or bedridden who live at home, considering that sun exposure , as rightly recognized, represents the primary mechanism for meeting vitamin D needs.”

However, the experts point out, “it is believed that other conditions at risk of hypovitaminosis D should also be included, such as those linked to forced conditions of reduced sun exposure (for example, for work or cultural reasons or for conditions that contraindicate exposure to UVB) or those linked to an inability to produce adequate amounts of vitamin D despite sun exposure, such as in old age”.

Finally, regarding the potential extra-skeletal effects of vitamin D, “the fact is shared that at the current state of knowledge there is no certain scientific evidence of a benefit of vitamin D supplementation in terms of cost/effectiveness also in the cardiovascular, oncological , infectious, diabetological and respiratory, but it is believed – concludes Siommms – that currently they cannot even be excluded”.