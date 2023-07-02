vittoria al Beach Pro Tour Future

Other success for the blue beach volleyball. In the beautiful setting of Piazza Duomo a Messinathe second date Future Italian of Beach Pro Tour 2023.

To triumph in women’s draw were once again the vastese Claudia Scampoli e Margherita Bianchinthanks to the victory won in the final against another Italian couple, made up of Orsi Toth’s design e Jade Bianchipassed with a double 21-18.

“So the blue couple has not betrayed the expectations – it is highlighted on federvolley.itsite of the Italian Volleyball Federation -. Another perfect route for athletes coached by Fabrizio Magi e Laura Giombini; in fact, the federal duo, who started as the number one seeded pair of the event, first passed the group stage at the top of Pool A thanks to victories against Czech Republic e Portugalto then shine in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively against Australia e Czech Republic.

This afternoon then came the important success in the final against Orsi Toth/Bianchi which definitively projected the Italian couple onto the highest step of the podium. Five matches, five wins and only one set lost, this is the booty obtained by Claudia Scampoli and Margherita Bianchin in the Messina event. Last important month for the federal couple: in fact, both the one obtained at the Future of Lecce in early June, which ranked first in the first Gold stage of the Absolute Italian Championship Fonizes 2023 of Palinuro (SA), in the middle also a good fifth place at Challenge in Jurmala (Latvia)”.